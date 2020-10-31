Mixed reaction across the east to second national lockdown

Watch our report from Elodie Harper

The Prime Minister has confirmed that England will be going into lockdown for a month, starting on Thursday.

It comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise and just a few hours after Luton moved into Tier 2 restrictions.

The Carriages Bar and Restaurant was hoping Luton would only be in Tier 2 for a short time, and in that respect their wish has been granted with this evening's announcement.

Since Tier 2 came into effect the restaurant lost 30 bookings - which is why lockdown may actually be less costly, as long as businesses are compensated.

If businesses are supported properly I think lockdown is a good idea, now is probably the best time for hospitality, because we would like to save Christmas Nina Anacreonte, Carriages Restaurant

Gavin Lucas runs Jump In and has just taken over a trampoline company in Ipswich. It closed 7 months ago and only reopened today. Now it will have to shut again.

I am worried, but we are as prepared as we could possibly be going into next week Gavin Lucas, CEO, Jump In

Chelle worries for the future of her business Credit: ITV Anglia

For self employed beauticians like Chelle Stewart preparing to completely lose her income, for the second time this year, is almost impossible

It takes its toll, you are constantly worrying will my business survive, I've put so much into building my business, to have it taken through no fault of my own is soul destroying Chelle Stewart

The Carriages Restaurant in Luton has already spent 15 thousand pounds expanding their outdoor dining area .

As we head into another lockdown, businesses across the East will be wondering who is going to pick up the tab. And the real cost of this pandemic continues to be in lives as well as livelihoods.