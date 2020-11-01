Worshippers at Norwich Cathedral were given an uplifting message this morning during the penultimate service before lockdown.

The Very Reverend Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral, said the work of the church would continue even if public worship wasn't able to take place:

"The sermon was very much about hope today, being realistic about how we are feeling but nevertheless our hope is in god and beyond this there is something greater and thats where our hope needs to lie"

The Dean told ITV News Anglia there was a certain amount of dread for people during the weeks ahead, particularly those on their own who might experience loneliness and isolation. She said this lockdown would be different though as churches would remain open for private prayer and support would be available for those who needed it.

The last public service will take place tomorrow (Monday) night for All Souls Day.