Two men have been stabbed near Peterborough as they walked to the shops in the early hours of this morning.

The victims, aged 18 and 21, were in Storrington Way in Werrington at about 1am when they were approached by a group of three men wearing face coverings.

The pair were both stabbed multiple times but were given first aid at a nearby house and then taken by ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital.

Both were treated for multiple stab wounds but have since been discharged.

Cambridgeshire Police say they are hoping to hear from people living in the area especially if they have CCTV or doorbell cam footage.