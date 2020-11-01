Man in life threatening condition after attack on Essex street

A man in his 20's is in a life threatening condition in hospital after being attacked by a group of men in Chelmsford.

It happened on Moulsham Street about quarter past ten last night. Two men aged 18 and 22 and from Chelmsford have been arrested and the road has been closed off.

Police investigating the assault are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and are particularly keen to hear from those who live or were in the area and have CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage.