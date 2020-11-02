Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has announced she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a post on Twitter, the Conservative politician said she will begin treatment soon.

She also urged others to "check for lumps and see [their] GP."

Ms Smith said, "I’ve learnt I have breast cancer, & start treatment soon. I aim to carry on as normally, positively & openly as possible – with a bit of support & privacy at times.

"Please, check for lumps & see your GP. @breastcancernow @bigctweets @KABreast."

The mother-of-two, who is the constitution and devolution minister, said she will continue to serve her constituents as usual.

A statement on her website reads: "The latest announcement about coronavirus is very clear that the restrictions will help non-Covid healthcare to keep going, and you should continue to use the NHS, get your scans, turn up for your appointments and pick up your treatments," she added.

"There are some fantastic sources of information and help out there, like Breast Cancer Now, and locally Norfolk’s own Big C and Keeping Abreast."

Ms Smith has been the MP for Norwich North since 2009. She took the seat in a by-election after the shock resignation of sitting Labour MP Ian Gibson. Mr Gibson had become entangled in the MPs' expenses scandal.

She spent two years as David Cameron's youngest minister.

In 2013, Ms Smith took part in the annual charity Race for Life event in support of her father. She revealed he had recently recovered from bowel cancer.