A new national lockdown across England means people must stay at home unless for specific reasons, such as attending school or college, or going to the supermarket.

With the NHS under threat from the spread of Covid-19, Boris Johnson has ordered action to be taken - some six weeks after Sage scientists first suggested a "circuit-breaker" should be enacted.

The new restrictions come into force on Thursday and will remain in place until at least the 2nd of December. But what are they?

Stay at home

Firstly, people are told only to leave their homes for education, childcare or work purposes, to shop for necessities, exercise outdoors, care for a vulnerable person or for any medical emergency.

Limited socialising

Households are banned from mixing indoors and private gardens, unless they are part of a support bubble. However, you may meet with one other person outside of your household/bubble in a public outdoor space, as long as you maintain a two metre distance.

Closures

Anywhere selling essential goods like food and medicine can remain open - but all other retail, leisure, entertainment and hair and beauty establishments must close.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants can only offer a take-away service and cannot sell alcohol.

Exceptions

Schools, nurseries and universities will remain open, along with GP surgeries, courts, outdoor playgrounds and places of worship for private prayer.

Weddings

Weddings will only be permitted in what's deemed 'exceptional circumstances', while funerals can still take place with up to 30 people.

Restricted travel

Overnight stays in hotels and outbound travel from the UK are banned accept for strict work purposes.

