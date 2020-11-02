Demand for world famous sourdough school still high as second lockdown nears

During the first lockdown, many turned their hand to baking to help pass the time. This phenomenon lead to a surge in flour and yeast sales. Often resulting in empty shelves at the shops.

The trend is still going strong, particularly with one type of slow rise loaf - sourdough.

Vanessa Kimble told ITV Anglia that demand for classes at her world-famous Sourdough School is still sky high.

Sourdough is a type of bread that doesn't have yeast added. It uses microscopic natural yeasts from flour and the surrounding air. Because of this, sourdough takes a lot longer to make than other types of bread.

Vanessa's Sourdough School runs virtual cooking classes. Credit: ITV Anglia

Tucked away in the village of Pitsford in rural Northamptonshire, the school has a popular online 'sourdough club'.

"It's comforting, but also it keeps your mind busy, your hands busy," Vanessa said.

"It keeps you full. There's something really beautiful about creating your own bread."

Vanessa's school also does research into the health benefits - both mental and physical - of this type of bread.

She explained: "You're connecting your mind, your hands, your heart to something that you're making. That is therapeutic on its own.

"Then, the fermentation and the fibre is nourishing you - that changes the way you think."

For Vanessa, this healing process is the perfect antidote to these uncertain times.