The boss of Stansted Airport's parent company has warned airports and airlines need urgent support to survive the pandemic.

The Chief Executive of Manchester Airports Group, Charlie Cornish, said jobs would have to be lost without urgent help from the government.

Mr Cornish argued that the aviation industry hadn't received the same backing as sectors like retail and hospitality, and had instead been left left to "fend for itself."

He also called for airports to be given relief from business rates and policing costs.

His intervention comes ahead of more disruption for the industry, with holidays set to be banned from Thursday until December as the second lockdown gets underway.

Charlie Cornish, the CEO of Manchester Airports Group. Credit: Manchester Airports Group

"It may sound dramatic to suggest airports and airlines are effectively closed businesses. But a ban on travel and the mass cancellation of almost entire flying programmes will question the sustainability of parts of our sector," Mr Cornish wrote.

"UK airports and airlines will need to decide quickly what they must do to secure their future until the situation improves.

"An urgent package of support must materialise. That must include relief from business rates, policing costs and other pressures we have no way of mitigating. Now is the time for Government to step off the sidelines and take the action that is so desperately needed."

Mr Cornish also claimed the industry found out about the latest travel ban on social media, instead of having direct dialogue with the government.

"Twitter is not the place where you want to find out that the Government is effectively shutting down the business you run, but that’s what happened to the leaders of the UK aviation industry on Saturday," he said.

"Given the huge impact on the hundreds of thousands of people working in the aviation and travel industry, it is shocking that the Prime Minister didn’t consider the shutdown of international travel worthy of mention in his press conference on Saturday evening."

Manchester Airport Group recently revealed that 376 jobs are at risk at Stansted, with the airport's workforce on course to be cut by a fifth.

Stansted-based Ryanair also reported losses of almost £200 million on Monday, as a result of passenger numbers falling by 80% compared to last year.