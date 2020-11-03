Watch a report from ITV Anglia reporter Tanya Mercer here

72 unwell horses in Cambridgeshire have been rescued in an effort that took five days and 60 people to pull off.

The animals were in poor health and the owner was so overwhelmed by their spiralling numbers, they called in the help of local charities and vets.

Now, some of the horses are being looked after at the World Horse Welfare Centre in Snetterton.

Several equine charities and vets from Cambridge University's Vet School spent five days carrying out the rescue work.

10 horses have been rehomed. Credit: ITV Anglia

"This was a really big job," Chris Shaw from World Horse Welfare told ITV Anglia.

"We set up the pens, we then captured the horses into the pen, mostly by creating a human chain."

The team trimmed the horse's hooves, treated them for lice, gave them tetanus shots and castrated the male horses to stop them from reproducing further.

The task was made even more challenging by the fact that the animals were feral.

Ten horses were taken off the site and are tentatively building their confidence with humans.

The horses received medical attention, such as tetanus shots and lice treatment. Credit: World Horse Rescue

"We find that the younger the horse, the quicker they come round. It's just getting that trust there, then eventually we'll start handling them," World Horse Welfare's Lorraine Holmes said.

The rest of the horses will remain on-site in Cambridgeshire and are being closely monitored by the charities and vets.

Many of these horses will now be rehomed. For those that have been taken in by the charity, it may take a while for them to feel confident being handled and around people.

However, those involved in the rescue operation are hopeful that the animals will get the bright future they deserve.