Watch a report from ITV Anglia reporter Victoria Lampard here

The government is being urged to rethink plans to close sports facilities when the country goes into a second national lockdown on Thursday.

The stricter measures are aimed at reducing social contact to limit the spread of the virus.

Facilities such as tennis courts, golf courses and swimming pools won't be allowed to open, which is causing anger amongst members and those who run the clubs.

At The Fynn Valley golf course near Ipswich, staff have introduced safety measures such as flag lifters and ten minute intervals between players teeing off.

Despite these changes, the club will have to close on Thursday.

Jenny Holmes, Director at Fynn Valley Golf Club told ITV Anglia: "It just doesn't make any sense to me at all that you can go for a walk in a crowded park with lots of other people but you can't meet one other person on a vast golf course.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport secretary Oliver Dowden tweets about the upcoming restrictions

"We've got 143 acres here. People would start at ten minute intervals and probably not even see the two people in front or behind them."

Rebecca Rix-Meo is a regular swimmer at the Beccles Lido. She said swimming has helped her cope with the pandemic mentally during the last few months.

She added: "Also, I've got a couple of injuries that are really helped by the fact I'm in cold water."

Badminton Olympic silver medallist Gail Emms gives her reaction to the decision to shut down grassroots sports

Shaun Crowley, the chief executive at Beccles Lido, said: "We've got ten lifeguards. They're out of a job. It's not just four weeks for us. This is potentially the end of the winter."

While elite sport can continue behind closed doors, training and matches at a grassroots level will be suspended, putting more pressure on club finances.

Badminton England, based in Milton Keynes, has already announced staff redundancies with lockdown measures resulting in a loss of more than £1 million of income.

Badminton England has already announced staff redundancies. Credit: ITV Anglia

The government has confirmed that school sport can continue. Ipswich's Elena Baltacha Foundation, an organisation which aims to give children from all backgrounds the chance to play tennis, said there will be discrepancies between the quality and amount of school sports different children access.

"It's the children from the deprived areas that really worry me. How are we going support them?" said Nino Severino, Elena Baltacha Foundation's chairman.

"It is their life, so the social implications are going to be huge.

"The whole lifeblood of this club will be taken away. You cannot underestimate the effect. It's devastating."

There are no guarantees that lockdown will be lifted on December 2. Regardless, there remains a great deal of concern about the impact a four week break will have on our community facilities and those who use them.