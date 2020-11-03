Find out how Captain Tom became an international media sensation during lockdown

Captain Tom's daughter is to be interviewed by ITV Anglia's Becky Jago about how the 100-year-old shot to stardom during the coronavirus lockdown.

Hannah Ingram-Moore will speak about how the Bedfordshire veteran hit headlines across the globe, and what it was like dealing with the world's press.

Becky will also speak to ITV Anglia reporter Rebecca Haworth, who was the first journalist to meet Captain Sir Tom, and followed his story as he raised over £32 million for the NHS.

The virtual event is on Zoom at 7pm on 3 November, and is free to attend.

Anyone who wants to book a ticket can do so via the Royal Television Society website: https://rts.org.uk/event/captain-tom-inside-story-lockdown-megastar