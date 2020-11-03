Midweek EFL Football preview

Norwich City face a tough start to November as they look to continue their upward momentum in the SkyBet EFL Championship.

October was certainly fruitful for Daniel Farke's men, which ended with a 3-1 win at Bristol City last Saturday (October 31). They picked up 13 points from a possible 18 from the 6 games played.

Although their next two games are at home, both are against two of their early rivals in the race for promotion.

The Lions of Millwall are tonight's visitors to Carrow Road Credit: ITV Anglia

Fourth-placed City host Millwall tonight (November 3), with the visitors currently 2 points behind in 7th. Four days later Swansea, currently 2nd, visit Carrow Road.

Farke could have centre-back Christoph Zimmerman available again after a month out with a troublesome calf injury. However he's still without full back Xavi Quintilla.

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke Harris returns to his old stomping ground Bristol Rovers in their bid to stay top of League One.

The 26 year old is in decent scoring form for Posh, with a goal in each of their last four league games, and six overall since leaving the Memorial Ground.

Manager Darren Ferguson will also be hoping Siriki Dembele can add to his haul of 5 goals, which included a hat-trick against Shrewsbury Town last time out.

Only goal difference is keeping Ipswich Town behind Posh in second place. They visit Sunderland seeking only their 2nd victory at the Stadium of Light since it opened in 1997

Near neighbours MK Dons visit Northampton Credit: ITV Anglia

After drawing with big rivals AFC Wimbledon last time out, MK Dons face near neighbours Northampton Town. They're separated by a single point near the foot of the table.

The Cobblers were 3-2 winners Wigan at the weekend, with manager Keith Curle describing it as 'an important win'.

Cambridge United defend their unbeaten home record in League Two against Salford City. They start five points behind leaders Newport County.

League Two rivals go head-to-head Credit: ITV Anglia

Colchester United had to sit out the last round of League Two fixtures because of Coronavirus in the Scunthorpe United camp - their last scheduled opponents.

They're on home soil against struggling Stevenage, who've gone seven league games without scoring. However 'Boro have keep successive clean sheets in the last two games, the latest against Grimsby.

Michael Folivi could make his Colchester debut having signed a contract until May 2021 following his release from Watford

Southend United manager Mark Molesley issues instructions from the touchline at Roots Hall Credit: PA

Will Mark Molesley finally celebrate a win as Southend United manager? It's 13 games in all competitions without success so far for the Shrimpers since he took over in the Summer.

They start bottom of the table and 4 points below the safety line ahead of their trip to Bradford City. Molesley says there's 'no hiding place' for his players as they look to turn their fortunes around.

FIXTURES

Championship

NORWICH CITY v Millwall

League One

Bristol Rovers v PETERBOROUGH UNITED

NORTHAMPTON TOWN v MK DONS

Sunderland v IPSWICH

League Two

Bradford City v SOUTHEND UNITED

CAMBRIDGE UNITED v Salford City

COLCHESTER UNITED v STEVENAGE