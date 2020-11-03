Police officer from Essex appears in court charged over death of moped driver

A serving police officer from Essex has appeared in court charged over the death of a moped rider who crashed while being pursued.

Paul Summerson, 43, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the death of 18-year-old Lewis Johnson in Hackney, east London, nearly five years ago.

The charges were not put to Metropolitan Police officer Summerson during his six-minute appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

The court heard Summerson was "involved" in a pursuit in February 2016 that led to Mr Johnson's death.

A second person, Louis Kyriacou, who was riding as a pillion passenger, was seriously injured.

Scotland Yard previously said Summerson, of Alexander Court in Colchester, Essex, was driving a police vehicle as it pursued Mr Johnson over a suspected theft.

The officer is currently on restricted duties, the force said.

Summerson, who wore a dark suit and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth, was released on unconditional bail to appear at the Old Bailey on December 1.