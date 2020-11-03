Just over a quarter of people in Hertfordshire would consider popping to the shops when they're meant to be self-isolating, according to a new survey.

The research from Hertfordshire County Council found 27% of residents in the county would consider leaving their homes to go to the shops, even if they were told to stay in.

The survey also revealed that some people still don't understand the guidelines (23%), while others admitted they'd leave the house to look after sick relatives (17%) or to go to work (11%).

Local organisations have now launched a campaign to remind people how important it is to follow the rules, and to highlight the support that is available.

Anyone who refuses to self-isolate could face a fine.

“Essentially self-isolation means you cannot leave your home for any reason unless it is an emergency – if you do, you not only risk being fined, but you could also spread coronavirus to more people, putting a strain on the NHS and ultimately putting lives at risk," Darryl Keen, Chief Fire Officer said.

“There has been a significant rise in cases in Hertfordshire, but staying at home if you’re ill is the single most important thing you can do to help us stop coronavirus spreading.”

Anita McArthur-Worboy from the HertsHelp advice and support service added: “If you need help with essential tasks such as shopping, collecting medicines, dog-walking, or you are worried about your finances or emotional wellbeing, please get in touch – we support people from all walks of life and people should not be embarrassed to ask for help if they are struggling.”