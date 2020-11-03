Urgent call for blood donors in Luton to help NHS through winter

The NHS has warned more blood donors are needed in Luton to ensure there is enough stock to get through the winter.

Currently only 31% of the slots at Luton's donor centre in November have been filled.

NHS Blood and Transplant believe it is partly a result of fewer people travelling into the town centre for work, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We urgently need our donors to make and keep an appointment to give blood at Luton donor centre," said Gayle Franklin, head of blood donation for the Eastern region.

"Currently blood stocks are good. But as we enter what could be a very challenging winter period we need our loyal donors more than ever to help us to keep hospitals supplied with lifesaving blood.

"Luton donor centre is open as usual with extra safety measures in place. If you are fit and healthy please make an appointment to donate. If you need to cancel please let us know as soon as possible."

Extra safety measures have been imposed at the donor centre at St George's Square, such as temperature checks when donors arrive.

Donors can book an appointment by calling 0300 123 23 23, downloading the NHS Give Blood app or visiting www.blood.co.uk.