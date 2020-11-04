Some hospitals in the region are to suspend visiting following the new national lockdown and a rise in cases locally.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust is suspending visiting to its hospitals to help stop the spread of Coronavirus following an increase in patients with the virus.

The guidance covers Colchester Hospital, Ipswich Hospital, Aldeburgh Hospital, Felixstowe Hospital and Bluebird Lodge, Ipswich.

This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we thank everyone in our communities for their continuing support... Our ward teams will be making every effort to keep in contact with patients’ families and loved ones. We understand how important that reassurance is when someone you care about is in hospital. Nick Hulme, Chief Executive at East Suffolk and North East Essex Foundation Trust

Trust bosses say the decision to stop visitors has not been taken lightly Credit: ITV NEWS ANGLIA

Exceptional circumstances for visiting

Exceptional circumstances where one visitor – an immediate family member or carer – can visit are, for example, when:

The patient you wish to visit is receiving end-of-life care

You are a parent or appropriate adult with a child in hospital

You are a carer who may be supporting someone with a learning disability or dementia, for example.

A visitor has a pre-existing visiting appointment booked tomorrow or Friday with a patient on a ward.

In maternity cases the following rules apply:

One adult from the same household can attend 12 and 20 week scans with someone who is pregnant at Ipswich, Colchester and Clacton hospitals. The person brought to the appointment must be the same person every time.

Only one birthing supporter / partner may accompany a person in established labour

One birthing supporter / partner may come to hospital with a pregnant person at the beginning of the induction of labour process and can stay with them until 8pm

Only one birthing supporter / partner may attend with a woman for an elective Caesarean section

The Colchester and Ipswich Hospital Emergency Departments and the urgent treatment centre at Colchester Hospital remain open to patients who need urgent and emergency help.

The Chief Executive Nick Hulme added “Our hospital teams are working hard to keep everyone safe and it’s important for our patients to attend their booked appointments and surgery so we can continue caring for them.”