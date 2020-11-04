A football mad 11 year old from Hauxton near Cambridge who was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore's fundraising efforts has completed her own marathon challenge.

Imogen Papworth-Heidel set herself the challenge to reach 7.1 million keepy-uppies, one for every UK key worker, to raise money for a number of charities.

Imogen finished the last 3,000 keepy-uppies at Cambridge United's Abbey Stadium on Wednesday- raising more than £10,800 for nine charities.

Imogen celebrates after completing the challenge Credit: ITV News Anglia

However she soon worked out it would have taken her 97 years to complete the task alone so she asked for help. After reaching a staggering 1,123,586 keepy-uppies herself, the remaining 5,976,414 were donated by around 2,000 people who took videos of themselves joining in the challenge and emailed them to her parents.

Among those joining in the challenge were England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and Spandau Ballet singer Martin Kemp.

Her parents, Sarah, 37, and Karl, 50, who both work for the NHS helped count the keepy-uppies.

Asked how he had found keeping a tally, Mr Heidel said it was "tiring". He said they had received up to 50 videos per day.

Literally, we were sitting there counting up till about midnight some nights doing it, just trying to put the latest figures out. I'm really proud of her. She could easily have sat on her X-Box or played computer games but actually what she's done is gone out into the garden, rain or shine, and just banged them out. Karl Heidel, Dad

Imogen raised money for the NHS, Mind, The Fire Fighters Charity, Police Care UK, The Care Workers Charity, SSAFA - The Armed Forces Charity, Education Support, East Anglian Air Ambulance, and Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust.