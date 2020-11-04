Last rush before businesses shut in second national lockdown

Businesses across the Anglia region have been getting a last day's trading in before the national lockdown comes into force on Thursday.

Under the new restrictions all non-essential businesses will have to close, leading to warnings of redundancies despite the extension of the furlough scheme.

Many consumers have been trying to get their Christmas shopping done before the lockdown, as ministers have warned the lockdown could last beyond the provisional end date of 2 December.

Kerrison Toys will operate online during lockdown Credit: ITV Anglia

Steve Kerrison, who owns a toy shop in Norwich, admitted the days in the run up to the new restrictions had been "manic" and that the loss of business in the months leading to Christmas was a "killer", urging customers not to turn to major online shopping brands.

He said: "It is so important that people support local business, we are all fighting for our lives here, we can do the work, we can do the deliveries, we can do the click and collect, we’re here.

"We need support from the public in any way they can give it to any independent business not just ourselves."

The retail industry is hoping that the high number of shoppers they have seen in the lead up to Thursday bodes well for trading in December.

At Northampton's Grosvenor Centre, footfall was up nearly 40% from Monday to Wednesday.

"We have to be optimistic with the increase in footfall over the last few days and the appetite that people want to return back," said James Roberts, the shopping centre's manager.

"I think it's a great thing that people physically want to come out and shop, and we're expecting that December is going to be a very busy month on return from lockdown."

At Nik Nik's hair salon in Ely, they have been working overtime to cram in the appointments they had scheduled during the lockdown period.

"Because we weren’t open when [the lockdown] was announced so I had lots of private phone calls, messages through Facebook - it's been crazy."

Pubs will also be required to close on Thursday, and after some confusion it has been confirmed that they will be able to sell takeaway alcohol during the lockdown.

Christopher Hare, from the Hare on the Green pub at Brampton in Cambridgeshire, said: "A lot of our money is held in bottles, cashflow is liquid form so to be able to shift some of that out during a down period like we're going to have, yes it will help it's an extra revenue stream that can only be positive for the business."

What are the new rules that come into force on Thursday?