Luton residents urged to 'play their part' as second national lockdown begins

Residents in Luton are being urged to stay at home, "now more than ever", to protect loved ones from coronavirus, as a second national lockdown begins.

The town was put under stricter Covid measures last week following a "dramatic increase" in the number of cases.

The leader of the borough council, Hazel Simmons, says everyone "needs to play their part" to stop the virus spreading.

"As you are probably aware the fast-changing situation has once more altered and the whole country is now set to enter into tighter restrictions with tough new rules from 12.01am this coming Thursday", she said.

"Until then, the restrictions we outlined then will remain in place as we continue to fight this dreadful disease that is now affecting so many people in our town, causing an alarming rise in hospital cases, and tragically, has resulted in some deaths of people in our community recently.

"We can get through this but we need everyone to play their part and follow these new government rules that state you must stay at home."

Coronavirus sign up in Luton town centre reminding people to stay safe. Credit: ITV Anglia

From Thursday, pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops will have to close for four weeks.

But unlike the restrictions in spring, schools, colleges and universities can stay open.

After 2 December, the restrictions would be eased and regions would go back to the tiered system, Boris Johnson said, meaning Luton and Essex will return to Tier two.

"More than ever, once again, we all need to rely upon our amazing community to pull together and follow the guidance in order to protect those we love", Ms Simmons continued.

"Once more, we are sure we will rise to this challenge and refuse to be overwhelmed by Covid and its terrifying consequences."

A second national lockdown for England will start from November 5 for one month. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, police are urging people to "be sensible" after issuing four fines to people breaching the rule of six last weekend in Norwich.

Three fixed penalty notices were handed out for Halloween parties, while the fourth was in connection with a protest.

In Cromer, a fixed penalty notice was also issued to bar/restaurant, Lily Mais, for failing to take steps to ensure customers remained seated while consuming food or drink on the premises.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable, Julie Wvendth, said: "People who are knowingly and blatantly breaching regulations leave us with no option but issue a fine.

"We can’t waste time with endless engagement and the public would expect us to act in these circumstances.”