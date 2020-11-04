Man charged over Colchester fatal pub crash

A man's been charged with causing death by careless driving over fatal crash in Colchester.

A car collided with a group of people standing outside The Spinnaker pub in the Hythe area of the town on 3 November, 2019.

Bandile Xozumti, of Waterside Lane in Colchester, has now been summonsed to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 19 January.

The 41-year-old will face a charge of causing death by careless driving.

Stuart McClung, a 40-year-old council worker and musician, died in the crash.

Stuart McClung was a keen musician

Paying tribute following the incident, Essex County Council said: "Stuart was one of the kindest people you could hope to meet and treated everyone who called our adult social care services with the utmost respect and dignity.

"He was their greatest advocate, always striving to achieve the best outcomes for them no matter what."