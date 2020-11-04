Norfolk Wildlife Trust looking to extend and preserve unique ice age habitat

Watch a report from ITV Anglia's Kate Prout

The Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) is trying to raise £200,000 to buy a unique habitat shaped by the ice age.

Thompson Common comprises 380 acres of land on the edge of Thetford Forest.

At the moment the NWT owns a large portion of it, but an opportunity has come up to buy an additional 132 acres which would connect it to nearby woodland.

The area's most distinctive feature are ponds known as pingos, areas of still freshwater that dot the landscape.

The Norfolk Wildlife Trust are looking to extend their reserve Credit: ITV Anglia

They are home to unique species such as the northern pool frog and pond mud snail.

Jon Preston, a NWT warden at Thompson Common, said: "We hope that by buying it we can not only purchase the land, we can restore the eco-system there.

"But also the most important thing is to connect up that landscape to make the site much more resilient for the future."

NWT are asking for people to contribute to their appeal to buy the land via their website.