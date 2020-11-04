Outdoor performance of 'A Christmas Carol' to be staged in Bury St Edmunds

An adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will be performed on the streets of Bury St Edmunds in December, staged by the town's Theatre Royal.

The show will be performed on Angel Hill twice daily between 11 and 24 December.

Currently all indoor performances are banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the theatre isn't offering a pantomime this year.

CEO Owen Calvert-Lyons said it was "more important than ever" to produce theatre at Christmas.

He added: "This is our country’s most iconic Christmas story and now feels like the perfect time to tell it. It is a story which celebrates the human condition; a story in which humanity and compassion triumph over greed and selfishness."

The show will feature a cast of five actors, three of them locally based, and is being supported by housing developer Taylor Wimpey and West Suffolk Council.

The performance will last 60 minutes and the audience won't be seated, but will stand around the stage; headphones will be provided to ensure the actors can be heard.