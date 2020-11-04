A violent sexual offender has been jailed after he inadvertently asked an off-duty police officer for directions in a park in Peterborough, leading to his arrest.

Dwayne Fyffe, 30, assaulted a woman in her 70s near Thorpe Wood Police Station on 8 October, 2019.

A description of him was distributed, which meant the officer recognised him when he approached him at Ferry Meadows park two days after the attack.

The officer alerted his colleagues and, instead of giving Fyffe directions to the city centre as requested, sent him to the waiting police at the visitor centre.

Fyffe was returned to jail on his arrest, because he had been released on a life licence following an earlier conviction.

On Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, he pleaded guilty to sexual assault and has been jailed for an additional nine and a half years.

DC Vicky Speirs, of Cambridgeshire Police, said the attack on the 72-year-old was "horrendous".

She added: "She had taken some time out to get some fresh air due to some difficult circumstances in her personal life, and to have her world turned upside down at the hands of such a predator is something no one should ever have to experience.

"Although Fyffe has been handed almost 10 years in prison today, because of his previous conviction and being on a life licence, he will not be released from prison until a parole board deems him to no longer be a threat to our communities.

"I would like to commend the victim who has shown great bravery throughout the whole investigation, she has stood by us every step of this investigation in order to catch a violent offender who is now back behind bars."