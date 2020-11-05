Badge-r of honour: Shopping centre marks special visitor with blue plaque

Blue plaques are usually erected to denote local connections with figures of historical importance.

But one of the special commemorative discs has been unveiled in Northampton - to something of a cult hero - Baffle the badger.

Baffle after her unexpected visit to Superdrug

It was after Storm Ciara hit the country back in February. It's a day staff working at Superdrug in the Grosvenor Centre won't forget as a badger, fell through the ceiling of their store after taking refuge from the storm in a ventilator shaft above them, the animal then hid beneath the perfume counter.

The store had to be shut, and Northamptonshire Badger Group was called to the rescue. Baffle, as she was named, was unharmed and set free.

Such was the impact of the story locally that a blue plaque, and even some 'banksy-style' artwork featuring badgers has now been unveiled at the centre. A walkway has also been temporarily renamed Badger Street.

Badger Street artwork was unveiled to mark Baffle 'dropping by' Credit: ITV News Anglia

James Roberts, manager of the Grosvenor Centre said: