Couple on charity bike ride around Britain race to get home for lockdown

A couple from Norfolk have had to race home from a 5,000 mile round Britain charity bike ride because of lockdown.

Julia Gooch and Lyndon Tunmore, from Bergh Apton in Norfolk, were in Hull when they heard the new restrictions were being imposed. They had cycled the majority of the route but had to double their daily distance - from 50 km to 100 km - to get back and complete the challenge.

Julia Gooch and Lyndon Tunmore finishing their gruelling 5,000 mile cycle ride around Britain Credit: ITV Anglia

They had originally planned to begin the ride in May but the first lockdown put paid to that ! When restrictions eased they set off on July 4th.

We could have said right that's it we'll stop now, get on a train and go home and finish this another day but we didn't want to do that we desperately didn't want to do that. Julia Gooch, cycling for charity

The couple were cycling in memory of two friends who died last year from different cancers. Despite driving winds and having to cycle in the dark they made it back to Gorleston safely. The welcome party limited because of lockdown rules.

Artists impression of the new Priscilla Bacon hospice Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

They've raised over £5,000 for a new £12.5M hospice to be built next to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. But fund raising for the new Priscilla Bacon has been tough in these times.

So many fund raising events were cancelled during the summer meaning that the charity's missed out on at least £200,000. In addition to that our seven different charity shops have closed so we need to try and make up the shortfall. Hugo Stevenson, Head of Fundraising for Priscilla Bacon Hospice

