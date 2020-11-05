Family request that inquest takes place into death of Corrie McKeague

An inquest is to be held into the death of missing Suffolk RAF airman Corrie McKeague.

The move follows an application at the request of his family to hold a hearing. The Chief Coroner for England and Wales has directed the Senior Coroner for Suffolk to hold an inquest into Corrie’s death which there is reason to believe occurred on 24 September 2016.

The 23-year-old was last seen walking through Bury St Edmunds, in Suffolk, after a night out with friends.

A CCTV image of the missing airman Credit: Suffolk Police

There were fears he might have climbed into a waste bin - prompting two searches of a landfill site at Milton near Cambridge in 2017.

Suffolk Police announced in March 2018 that the investigation into his disappearance would be treated as a cold case saying there were no 'realistic lines of enquiry left to pursue'.

Suffolk Police say the case will remain open and any 'credible new information' will be followed up.

A date for a short inquest opening hearing is yet to be finalised, but is expected to occur within the next two weeks. A pre-inquest review hearing will be held early in 2021. The inquest itself will follow later in 2021.