Hero boy gets special commendation for saving mum's life

An 11-year-old boy who saved the life of his mum by hitting the man trying to kill her with a vacuum cleaner pipe has been commended for bravery

The Basildon youngster ran to help his mum after she was attacked by partner.

Leon's mum Vickie was attacked by Daniel Newton at her home last year. Newton was angry that she'd arrived home late from work.

He pushed her down the stairs, and then threw her into the kitchen, where he attacked her on the floor with a kitchen knife.

Vickie broke her hand during the assault as she tried to defend herself. Newton then started to strangle her.

Leon shouted to his ten-year-old sister and nine-year-old brother to stay safe and out of the way, as he ran into the kitchen to help his mum.

He picked up the pipe and nozzle of the vacuum and hit Newton on his back with them. Newton was so startled he loosened his grip and Vickie was able to tell Leon to ring the police. Newton then fled.

Leon receives his commendation - the presentation took place prior to new lockdown restrictions Credit: Essex Police

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan presented a special certificate to Leon, to acknowledge his courage.

She told him: “Really well done. It would have been really easy to have thought ‘this is really scary’ and just left the room. I think there are many children older than you who wouldn’t have dealt as well with that situation. You just stayed calm and got everything ordered.”

Leon said:

After I’d finished hitting Danny and weakened his grip, I told Lily to go and find Mummy’s phone, I told Ethan to go and knock for one of the neighbours and I just focused on Mummy. Afterwards, the police came really fast. Leon

Newton was jailed for two years and seven months in June at Basildon Crown Court.

PC Emma Taylor, who investigated the case, was so impressed by Leon’s bravery and quick thinking she organised the presentation and also approached Legoland for tickets so Leon and his family can enjoy a day out.

“What struck me was how brave Leon was and how he realised he had to do something to protect his mum.

Tackling his mum’s attacker like that was amazing and his intervention saved her life. I wanted him to get the recognition he deserved because he could have been too scared to intervene but, instead, he just went for it and that needed to be acknowledged. PC Emma Taylor

If you are need of urgent domestic abuse advice, please call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. If someone's safety is at risk call 999.