Lorry driver gets six month ban after his HGV hits a house

A lorry driver, who’s HGV hit a house in Harlow, has been banned from driving for six months.

Navarain Singh, 40, was driving his Volvo truck along Elizabeth Way at around 3.20am on 17 December last year when it left the road and hit a house in Canons Gate.

The wall the lorry hit was next to the where children inside the house were sleeping.

Singh, 40, of Mansion Drive, Tipton, West Midlands, was arrested at the scene. He was found to have exceeded the maximum amount of hours lorry drivers are allowed to drive over a set period of time.

Officer also found he had failed to correctly fill in the tachograph record sheet which is used to show how many hours a driver has driven.

He was charged and admitted one count of careless driving and 15 counts of failing to us a tachograph recording sheet.

At Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court he was give nine points on his licence. He had already had three points so was banned for six months. He was fined a total of £1,070, told to pay £100 costs and a £37 victim surcharge.

Adam Pipe, Head of Roads Policing, said:

This collision could very easily have ended in tragedy – either to Navnarain Singh himself or someone inside the building he hit.

“There are strict regulations which set out how many hours lorry drivers can drive over a set period of time and it is clear from our investigation that Singh had completely ignored these in the fortnight before the collision.

“It’s so important these regulations are adhered to because they’re there to keep people safe. I hope this acts as a reminder to all drivers about the need to stick to the rules of the road.”