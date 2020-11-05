Work on a new maternity bereavement suite at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn will start early next year. Its fundraising appeal has been restricted by the pandemic, but now the Hospital Trust's own charity has stepped in to help pay for the suite.

It will mean that from April 2021, grieving parents have a separate place to go away from the maternity ward.

More than £44,000 had already been raised from donations and now the Trust's charity will contribute £145,000 getting them to the total needed for the build to get underway.

Chairman of the Trust, Professor Steve Barnett, said:

I am delighted that the building of this much-needed Maternity Bereavement Suite will now become a reality much sooner and that more patients and their families will be able to benefit. I would like to thank everyone who has helped us to raise money so far. Without the generosity of our local community and loyal supporters we would not be in a position to proceed with this vital facility. Chairman of the Trust, Professor Steve Barnett

Fundraising for the suite will continue until April 2021 with any additional funds raised going towards 'extras' that will make the suite an more homely.

Professor Barnett continued: "Losing a baby during or just after birth is something we all hope will never happen to us. Unfortunately, despite all of the steps forward in medical care today, it does still happen and when it does we want bereaved parents and their families to have the right environment to say goodbye to their little one in - today's agreement will bring that forward and ensure we provide the right environment for families."