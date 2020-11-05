NHS workers in Cambridge will be able to use e-scooters for free during lockdown

NHS and emergency service workers will be able to use electric scooters in Cambridge for free during the second national lockdown. Mayor of the Cambridge and Peterborough combined authority, James Palmer is expanding the e-scooter zone in the city to make it for key health workers to get to and from work in a socially distanced and safe way.

From Monday, e scooters will be in operation at Trumpington Park and Ride and Addenbrooke's hospital.

There are currently an estimated 26,500 visits to the Cambridge Biomedical Campus every day from patients, staff, academics, scientists, and visitors so the council say traffic into Addenbrooke's has the potential to be significant, even during a period of national restrictions on travel and work.

The number of scooters available has been increased from 50 to 100, and they will be disinfected daily.

Since the beginning of the e-scooter trial three weeks ago, there have been more than 2,500 rides, and more than 1,200 unique users registered.

Mayor James Palmer said:

We understand there may be tough times ahead for our NHS and Emergency Service staff, who continue to go above and beyond to keep people safe. We have acted to do what we can to try and make lives easier, providing more scooters in new locations which will hopefully help doctors, nurses and other NHS staff get to work in a safe and enjoyable way while avoiding traffic. Mayor James Palmer

Fredrik Hjelm, co-founder and CEO of Voi Technology that make the scooters, said: "We are aware that NHS and Emergency Service workers are under pressure during this tough period, that's why we are offering them free rides, while the lockdown is in place. We are delighted to collaborate with the Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority, adapting our operating hours, fleet size and operating area to meet the local requirements and ensure these key workers can get around safely."