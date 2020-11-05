The kids who made a splash in puddle jumping world championships

The annual World Puddle Jumping Championships organised by Wicksteed Park Northamptonshire have announced the winners.

The event is so popular it was called "a brilliant idea" during Business Questions in Parliament by the Kettering MP Philip Hollobone and Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg!

The winning splashes were adjudicated on things such as the height of the jump, enthusiasm, distance of splash and 'stickability' which is the amount of mud which clings to each competitor.

The competition attracted more than 1,200 entries from around the world - and such was the popularity of the contest, the park is going to continue to run it online from now on.

The winner was this jump from three-year-old Theo Burkett-Watkins, from Goytre, Monmouthshire in Wales.

Second place went to four-year-old twins Sophie and Jessica Wright, from Kimberley in Nottingham

Third place went to 11yr old Charlie Hodgson from Mellor in Gtr Manchester

There was also a Special Achievement Award to youngsters from Fish Creek Kids at the Hilder Road State School in The Gap, Brisbane, Queensland Australia