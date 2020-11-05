Tracking coronavirus in the Anglia region - where cases are rising and falling
Watch Becky Jago's interview with GP Dr Emma Tiffin
The weekly coronavirus infection rate remains above 100 cases per 100,000 across the Anglia region but it is falling in some parts of the area.
The number of people dying with Covid-19 and those being admitted into hospital continues to rise.
In the week to Saturday 31 October, the highest infection rates in the Anglia region were in Luton in Bedfordshire, Brentwood in Essex and Northampton. The lowest rates were being seen in North Norfolk, East Cambridgeshire and East Suffolk.
The Anglia region can be divided into 54 local authority districts and in 30 of those areas, the number of coronavirus cases declined last week compared to the previous week. However that decrease may be temporary with early signs cases may begin to rise again.
Figures are released from the NHS and Public Health England on a daily basis and each batch of data can change the overall picture of the spread of infection.
Luton residents urged to 'play their part' as second national lockdown begins
Bosses in the East warn of job cuts as second lockdown looms
The weekly cases declined by more than one third in Castle Point in south Essex, Breckland in Norfolk and Tendring in north east Essex in the seven days ending on 31 October compared to the previous week.
However cases doubled in a week in the King's Lynn and West Norfolk district - up from 80 cases to 192. They also increased by 50% or more in East Northamptonshire and North Hertfordshire.
Positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region in October
Positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region in September
In the week to Saturday 31 October, there were 7,775 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Anglia region. That was an decrease of 115 on the 7,890 positive tests in the previous seven days, a weekly fall of 1%.
Over the same period, the number of positive tests across England increased by 1%.
There were 1,441 new coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region on Wednesday compared with 966 reported on Tuesday and 1,068 cases on Monday.
The number of cases reported on any given day by Public Health England will include positive test results from several of the preceding days.
The Anglia region as a whole had 106.5 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the population in the week to 31 October.
That was down from 108.1 cases per 100,000 in the previous seven days.
Across England as a whole there were 229.7cases per 100,000 in the week to 31 October.
Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.
The figures, for the seven days to Saturday 31 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
The list is based on Public Health England data published on Wednesday 4 November on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (1-4 November) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.
Oldham has the highest rate in England, with 1,759 new cases recorded in the seven days to 31 October 31 - the equivalent of 741.8 cases per 100,000 people.
The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Luton with 215.0 cases per 100,000. North Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region and in the whole of England with 29.6 cases per 100,000.
Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Saturday 31 October (with the previous week in brackets)
Luton 215.0 (162.9)
Brentwood 212.9 (192.2)
Broxbourne 182.0 (174.8)
Northampton 181.2 (173.6)
Watford 179.1 (149.1)
East Northamptonshire 168.2 (112.1)
Great Yarmouth 167.1 (138.9)
Epping Forest 158.7 (142.0)
Hertsmere 149.6 (155.4)
Cambridge 149.0 (189.1)
Peterborough 146.3 (135.0)
Thurrock 140.0 (172.1)
South Northamptonshire 137.6 (133.3)
Wellingborough 128.0 (155.6)
King's Lynn and West Norfolk 126.8 (52.8)
Daventry 119.8 (108.2)
North Hertfordshire 119.8 (77.1)
Welwyn Hatfield 119.5 (113.8)
Basildon 118.6 (152.8)
Milton Keynes 117.3 (98.3)
Breckland 114.3 (173.6 )
Bedford 113.7 (95.2)
Three Rivers 109.3 (117.9)
Colchester 104.3 (125.3)
Harlow 99.9 (82.7)
Stevenage 99.0 (105.9)
Central Bedfordshire 96.3 (78.3)
Chelmsford 91.9 (111.6)
East Hertfordshire 91.5 (105.5)
Norwich 90.3 (115.2)
Southend-on-Sea 88.5 (92.8)
Kettering 86.5 (104.2)
West Suffolk 86.0 (103.3)
Fenland 85.4 (88.4)
Babergh 83.7 (82.6)
Dacorum 83.4 (108.6)
Uttlesford 83.3 (80.0)
Corby 83.1 (96.9)
Castle Point 83.0 (139.4)
Ipswich 81.1 (100.1)
Rochford 80.1 (83.6)
St Albans 79.5 (103.1)
Rutland 77.6 (110.2)
South Norfolk 63.9 (53.2)
Huntingdonshire 63.5 (52.3)
Maldon 61.6 (61.6)
Braintree 60.9 (50.5)
South Cambridgeshire 60.3 (72.9)
Tendring 59.4 (90.1)
Broadland 58.1 (73.4)
Mid Suffolk 49.1 (64.5)
East Suffolk 47.3 (62.9)
East Cambridgeshire 35.6 (40.1)
North Norfolk 29.6 (33.4) The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes.