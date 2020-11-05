Tracking coronavirus in the Anglia region - where cases are rising and falling

Watch Becky Jago's interview with GP Dr Emma Tiffin

The weekly coronavirus infection rate remains above 100 cases per 100,000 across the Anglia region but it is falling in some parts of the area.

The number of people dying with Covid-19 and those being admitted into hospital continues to rise.

In the week to Saturday 31 October, the highest infection rates in the Anglia region were in Luton in Bedfordshire, Brentwood in Essex and Northampton. The lowest rates were being seen in North Norfolk, East Cambridgeshire and East Suffolk.

The Anglia region can be divided into 54 local authority districts and in 30 of those areas, the number of coronavirus cases declined last week compared to the previous week. However that decrease may be temporary with early signs cases may begin to rise again.

Figures are released from the NHS and Public Health England on a daily basis and each batch of data can change the overall picture of the spread of infection.

The areas in the Anglia region where there were more than 100 Covid cases per 100,000 in the week to Saturday 31 October

The weekly cases declined by more than one third in Castle Point in south Essex, Breckland in Norfolk and Tendring in north east Essex in the seven days ending on 31 October compared to the previous week.

However cases doubled in a week in the King's Lynn and West Norfolk district - up from 80 cases to 192. They also increased by 50% or more in East Northamptonshire and North Hertfordshire.

28,429 Positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region in October

6,673 Positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region in September

In the week to Saturday 31 October, there were 7,775 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Anglia region. That was an decrease of 115 on the 7,890 positive tests in the previous seven days, a weekly fall of 1%.

Over the same period, the number of positive tests across England increased by 1%.

The weekly number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the Anglia region during the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

There were 1,441 new coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region on Wednesday compared with 966 reported on Tuesday and 1,068 cases on Monday.

The number of cases reported on any given day by Public Health England will include positive test results from several of the preceding days.

The Anglia region as a whole had 106.5 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the population in the week to 31 October.

That was down from 108.1 cases per 100,000 in the previous seven days.

Across England as a whole there were 229.7cases per 100,000 in the week to 31 October.

Across the entire Anglia region there were 106.5 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the week ending 31st October

The graph shows the weekly number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 over the past couple of months in the Anglia region Credit: Data from Public Health England

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Saturday 31 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Wednesday 4 November on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (1-4 November) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Oldham has the highest rate in England, with 1,759 new cases recorded in the seven days to 31 October 31 - the equivalent of 741.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Luton with 215.0 cases per 100,000. North Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region and in the whole of England with 29.6 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Saturday 31 October (with the previous week in brackets)