Two people found dead at house in Dereham
Two people have been found dead at a house in Dereham.
Police were called to a property in Becclesgate just before 12pm after being called by concerned neighbours.
Police, fire and ambulance attended and the bodies of a man and woman were discovered inside a property. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained .
Due to the smell of gas nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution and firefighters entered the building first to make sure the area was safe.