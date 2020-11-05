Two people found dead at house in Dereham

Two people have been found dead at a house in Dereham.

Police were called to a property in Becclesgate just before 12pm after being called by concerned neighbours.

Police, fire and ambulance attended and the bodies of a man and woman were discovered inside a property. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained .

Due to the smell of gas nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution and firefighters entered the building first to make sure the area was safe.