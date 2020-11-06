Appeal for help to find dogs stolen from Fenland village
Police are appealing for help to trace five dogs, taken from a property in Walpole St. Andrew.
The dogs are believed to have been stolen sometime between 2am and 8am on Thursday ( 5 November 2020).
Two 6-month-old, female Cocker Spaniels, two adult, female Coten de Tulears and one adult, male Toy Poodle were found to be missing after an unknown suspect(s) forced entry through a fence and doors into outdoor kennels.
Officers are keen to trace the dogs, and are appealing for anyone who may have seen them – or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the theft - to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact PC Iain Fisher at Downham Market police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/78149/20.