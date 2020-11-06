Covid, Cups and the Championship - a look ahead at the weekend's football

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is calling for mandatory Coronavirus testing in League One and Two after losing another of his players having to self isolate.

Luke Woolfenden is out of the team after reporting being in close contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID-19.

Kayden Jackson recently returned after contracting the virus. Testing isn't mandatory in the EFL but Lambert says if the third tier of German football do it, why can't they?

If the Germans can do it, why can't we?

I was talking with a Sporting Director in Germany last night, and he was asking how many times I've been tested. and I said four. So... he's been tested forty-two times.... 42 times! They get tested every week, twice a week. We're getting tested.... I don't know, when you're not feeling good or you've got problems. It's incredible, the disparity is incredible. Paul Lambert, Ipswich Town

The blow comes as Ipswich hostPortsmouth tomorrow in the First Round of the FA Cup.

The Suffolk Club isn't alone - National League side King's Lynn Town make their first foray in Round One since being reformed ten years ago.

Port Vale are the opponents for King's Lynn

A trip to League Two Port Vale is a huge draw for them, but Linnet supporters, will have to watch events from Vale Park remotely. And good timing for Lynn, having won last time out in the National League against Woking.

It's seven years since Bishop's Stortford from the Isthmian League Premier Division last made it to the First Round. They take on Brackley Town from the National League North. They beat St Albans from the same tier to go through.

A year ago Maldon and Tiptree created many headlines under Wayne Brown, knocking out League Two opponents Leyton Orient. He has a much changed squad as they bid to do the same on Sunday against Morecambe. Last year's experience has certainly helped his preparations.

Wayne Brown hoping for more FA Cup success Credit: PA images

I've exhausted all the people that I know in the game to try and get as miuch information on Morecambe as I can, as I did against Orient last year and Newport. Also the successes that we had in the competition last year has given the lads a little bit of belief in the fact that we're not here just to make the numbers up. Wayne Brown

Elsewhere Norwich City will hope to stretched their unbeaten Championship run to seven matches when they take on Swansea at Carrow Road tomorrow.

Swansea have started the season strongly, they sit second and are a point and a league place in front of the Canaries.

Luton Town could move into the play-offs with a win at Huddersfield tomorrow. The Hatters are looking for back-to-back wins after beating Rotherham on Wednesday night.