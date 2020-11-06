Watch Claire McGlasson's Video report

Care home residents in England will be limited to a maximum of two regular visitors the government has announced, just hours after it came under fire for not issuing clear guidance on safe visits.

The guidance was published yesterday afternoon (Nov 5), the first day of England's second national lockdown.

It advised meetings should take place outdoors "wherever possible" and suggested meeting through a window, despite the onset of winter.

Within hours of the announcement of new lockdown rules for Care Homes , homes across our region started making preparations.

Brandon Park near Thetford has begun work to build a visiting pod So that residents can see their loved ones - from behind a screen.

The government has specified now that the screens have to be floor-to-ceiling... we think the best thing is now to create an enclosed pod with microphone set either side of a Perspex screen so our residents and their families will be able to carry on normal conversations as easily as possible. Ruth French, Stow Healthcare

But it's not easy - Katherine relieved that visitors will be able to come but missing physical contact with her family. Anne Cowan, from Streatham near Ely, says the measures to protect the most vulnerable are actually harming them.

Anne Cowan is critical of the new regulations Credit: ITV news Anglia

She says being Separated by a screen and supervised by a member of staff - makes him feel like he is in prison

It’s making my husband despair and I have been two occasions in the last two or three weeks where he’s actually talked about suicide now he is there to be looked after they are looking after him but with this I don’t know just being kept right away from his family especially me and his two boys he doesn’t see any point in going on. Anne Cowan

She is now writing to MPs calling for routine testing for care home visitors. Only then, she says, will families truly be able to be together.