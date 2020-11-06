Gym owner charged over Covid-19 lockdown breach

A gym owner has charged with failing to comply with coronavirus legislation.

Essex Police attended The Ripped Gym in Wych Elm, Harlow, yesterday, (Thursday 5 November) and found the gym open.

The owner was arrested after she refused to give them details in order for them to issue a fixed penalty notice.She was later charged with failing to comply with a direction to close premises under the Coronavirus Act 2020.

Michelle Meade, 45, of John Eliot Close, Waltham Abbey, is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court.

Ten fixed penalty notice tickets were issued to people in the gym.

A gym owner in Bedfordshire was also forced to close after initially attempting to stay open on the first day of lockdown.