Man and woman found dead at house in Norfolk

A man and a woman have been found dead at a house in Becclesgate in Dereham.

Officers were called shortly before 12pm on Thursday 5th November.

Officers were called to Becclesgate shortly before 12pm on Thursday 5th November. Credit: ITV News Anglia

There were concerns for the safety of the local residents who had been found unresponsive by neighbours.

Police, fire and amublance attended the scene. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police, fire and ambulance attended. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the smell of gas, nearby properties were also evacuated.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and officers will be making further enquiries to understand what happened.