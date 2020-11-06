Man pleads guilty to stabbing his wife to death

A 49-year-old man has been convicted of murdering his wife in Thorpe St Andrew earlier this year.

Michael Cowey, of Dragoon Close in Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court today (6 November) where he pleaded guilty to the murder of Gemma Cowey, 38.

The killing took place on 19 June when Cowey lured his wife to a derelict building on the old hospital site in Yarmouth Road.

Gemma Cowey was lured to an abandoned building

Cowey had told Gemma he wanted to meet to talk but instead confronted her about relationship issues which caused the pair to argue.

During the argument Cowey took two knives he’d hidden in his socks, stabbing Gemma more than 20 times in her back and neck before running off. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem examination later established that she died as a result of stab wounds.

Cowey was arrested later that day in Warwickshire and was later charged with murder and possession of two knives.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team (MIT) said:

It was a cowardly attack which was planned by the fact he took two knives to the scene. Although Cowey has saved the family the trauma of a trial his plea has been forced upon him due to the thorough investigation in to the circumstances of this offence and his previous relationships. Detective Inspector Lewis Craske

He is due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on 11 December 2020.