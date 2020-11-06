Man to stand trial for terror order breach

A man is facing trial next autumn for allegedly sharing videos on social media while subject to a terrorism notification order.

Ibrahim Roger Anderson, of Luton, Bedfordshire, was charged on Thursday October 22 with 10 counts of dissemination of terrorist publications.

It is alleged the 43-year-old shared videos on Facebook and Telegram. He is also charged with breaching notification requirements by not providing email details that he was using, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2008.

On Friday, the ginger-bearded defendant appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing by video-link from Wandsworth jail. He spoke only to confirm his identity before Mr Justice Sweeney set a timetable for his case. The senior judge set a plea hearing on March 5.

A trial was provisionally fixed for October 4 next year at the Old Bailey before Judge Philip Katz QC.

Mr Justice Sweeney said it is outside the custody time limit but "literally the first available date at this court".

He said that, if an earlier date becomes available, lawyers in the case will be notified immediately