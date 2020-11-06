New Covid testing sites open in Northampton and Bedford

Two new walk-through coronavirus testing facility has opened in our region.

The first site is based at the University Campus Car Park 2 (NN1 5PH) and will only provide tests for those with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

A similar facility has also opened for at the University of Bedfordshire, Polhill Campus (MK41 9EA), in Bedford.

Anyone attending an appointment at a walk-through test site will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely, with additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities. Testing at the new site started today(6th November)

Anyone testing positive for the virus in England will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them trace their contacts. This will help to identify who they may have been in close contact with, protecting others from further transmission.

Everyone with symptoms can book or order a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus. Those unable to access the internet can call 119 in England