NHS reports 96 coronavirus deaths in hospitals in the Anglia region in a week

The number people dying in hospitals in the Anglia region with Covid-19 increased from 25 in September to 193 in October.

In the latest daily report from the NHS on Friday, 13 patients have died in the region's hospitals with coronavirus taking to total reported deaths in the past seven days to 96.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 6,410 people have lost their lives in the Anglia region either with coronavirus or with Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate.

More than 1,400 people died in care homes representing nearly one-quarter of the deaths. 239 people died in their own homes.

457 Coronavirus hospital admissions in the East of England in the week to 3 November

367 Coronavirus hospital admissions in the East of England in the week to 27 October

The number of people being admitted to hospitals in the East of England is also increasing. The weekly total on 3 November reached 457, which was 25% more than the previous week.

There were 556 coronavirus patients in hospitals in the region on Thursday 5 November of a total of 12,949 patients across the UK. There were 60 patients being treated on ventilators in the region.

The graph shows the number of people dying with coronavirus in the Anglia region each week since the start of the pandemic Credit: Data from the Office of National Statistics

Coronavirus deaths in hospitals in the Anglia region so far in November

12 - Basildon Hospital in Essex

6 - Northampton General Hospital in Northamptonshire

5 - East Suffolk & North Essex NHS which runs hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester

5 - James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk

4 - Kettering General Hospital in Northamptonshire

3 - Bedford Hospital

3 - Milton Keynes Hospital

3 - Southend Hospital

2 - East & North Herts NHS Trust which runs the Lister Hospital in Stevenage

2 - West Hertfordshire NHS Trust

1 - Clacton Hospital in Essex

1 - Luton & Dunstable Hospital in Bedfordshire

1 - Norfolk & Norwich Hospital

1 - Northamptonshire Healthcare

1 - North West Anglia NHS Trust which runs hospitals in Peterborough and Huntingdon

1 - Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex

1 - Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk

1 - Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge

3 - Deaths in hospitals in the East of England where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate but there was no positive test