Peterborough man jailed for hurling racist abuse at police officer

A man who hurled racial abuse at a police officer while in custody in Peterborough has been jailed for eight weeks.

Mohammed Ali, 37, was arrested by officers on September 9 after breaching a restraining order that forbade him from entering an address in Cambridge Avenue in Peterborough.

While in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station, Ali repeatedly racially abused an officer and so was arrested again for racially aggravated public order.

Ali, who lives in All Saints Road in Peterborough, initially denied all charges but later pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order, racially aggravated public order and threatening behaviour.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and ordered to pay £250 compensation at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 5.

PC Igor Simonov, who investigated, said: