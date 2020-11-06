Police appeal after five dogs were stolen from kennels in Norfolk

Police are appealing for help to trace five dogs that were stolen from Wisbech in Norfolk.

Two six-month old female cocker spaniels were taken as well as two adult female coten de tulears and one adult male toy poodle.

Five dogs were stolen Credit: Norfolk police

They were taken from some outdoor kennels at a property in Walpole St Andrews.

Investigating officers believe they were stolen between 2am and 8am on Thursday, November 5 and that the suspect forced their way into the kennels through a fence.

A toy poodle was among the dogs stolen Credit: Norfolk police

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen them or witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Iain Fisher at Downham Market police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/78149/20.