Police appeal for witnesses after schoolgirl followed home

Police in Hertfordshire have launched an investigation after reports a 12-year-old girl was followed by a man as she walked home from school.

Officers say the Stevenage secondary school girl noticed a man behind her as she walked along Chells Way, down Drakes Drive and Raleigh Crescent between 3.10 and 3.20pm.

When she got to her home address, she tried to take a photo of him on her phone and he moved away.

We are taking this seriously, investigating thoroughly by reviewing CCTV footage, speaking to local residents and increasing police patrols in the area. There may be an innocent explanation and I would like to identify this man so we can rule out any criminal intent. Ch Insp Simon Tabert

The man was described as white, around 60 years old, and of plump build. He was between 5ft 6in and 5ft 7in tall, with either grey hair or possibly bald, and grey stubble. He was wearing a grey hoody, black jogging bottoms and black gloves.

“We’ve had two similar incidents in Stevenage in the last five weeks but all with different descriptions. I want to reassure local people that we treat reports of this kind very seriously and will thoroughly investigate the matter. The girl, who was frightened but not harmed, did the right thing, going straight home and raising the alarm.”

Anyone with information should contact Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .