One was a song about the heartbreak of leaving a loved one, the other a tale of an Australian tourist about to embark on an unpleasant plane ride.

John Denver scored a chart hit with on both sides of the Atlantic with his song Leaving on a Jet Plane, but he was less than thrilled about the cover version by Bedfordshire's Barron Knights.

Founding member Peter "Peanut" Langford has revealed the American singer-songwriter failed to see the humour in their cover, titled Heaving On A Jet Plane, about a drunk Australian tourist at Heathrow Airport.

The band, who formed in 1959 and became famous for their "pop parodies", and have aped stars including The Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Supertramp across a 60-year career, yet remain popular among their musical contemporaries.

Langford said :

We had a number one in Australia which was a parody of Leaving On A Jet Plane and it was called Heaving On A Jet Plane. It was all about an Australian who got drunk at Heathrow Airport.

"When we were in Australia you go to radio stations and do interviews and John Denver was following us about three or four days later doing interviews at the same radio stations.

One of the DJs said to John Denver, 'How do you feel about The Barron Knights?' and he had never heard of The Barron Knights, he had never heard of Heaving On A Jet Plane and he was absolutely furious.

"He rang the publishers in London to say, 'You've got to take that off so it's never played on the radio, never watched on television', whatever, or else he would take his songs off that publishing company."

Langford said he thought it was "definitely" the case British acts had not complained because they understood and enjoyed the humour.

He said: "When we did Top Of The Pops all of the bands used to come up to us and say, 'Can we be on your next record?' That's what it is.

Ian Dury - You've not made it until you've been covered by the Barron Knights Credit: PA images

"The guy who did Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick, Ian Dury, he told us no band had made it in the UK unless The Barron Knights have had a go at them - and that was put in print.

"It was just a bit of fun. It wasn't a problem. I don't think anybody would ever be hurt or upset in this country. We didn't have any problems at all with anybody."

Quite what Mr Denver would have made of the Sheffield United fan's cover of Annie's Song:

The Barron Knights' first hit Call Up The Groups, which reached number three in 1964, features on the forthcoming Dreamboats & Petticoats rock 'n' roll compilation album.

The song parodies the Searchers, the Dave Clark Five, the Bachelors, the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, imagining them being conscripted into the British Army.

Dreamboats & Petticoats: Music That Lives Forever is released on November 6 on Decca Records.