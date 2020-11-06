Town creates 10,000 poppy tribute for Remembrance Sunday

People are being asked to mark Remembrance Sunday this weekend by staying at home rather than gathering at memorials.

A range of special social distance friendly alternatives have been planned. Soldiers unable to gather and mark Remembrance Sunday due to Covid-19 have been going on memorial walks from their base instead.

The Royal British Legion is urging us to join a two minute silence though - on our doorsteps at 11 o clock on Sunday morning.

And In Whittlesey in Cambridgeshire they've made sure there are still plenty of poppies to mark the occasion - volunteers created more than ten thousand to display around the town

It’s poignant and I think it’s something that we all need to remember why we have Remembrance Sunday it’s not just because it’s a parade it’s not because of this it’s for all the people that gave their everything for us and we are still very much a community that know that. Karen Trickey, Poppy Organiser

With more than 10,000 poppies dotted around the town centre, it took over 100 volunteers around six months to make them, raising more than £2,000 for the Royal British Legion.One of those volunteers was Janet Crick:

I’ve been shielding and I was asked to knit a few puppies which I was quite willing to do because my dad served in World War II and so I began knitting a few I thought I would do and I ended up meeting 805 so I’m quite proud of myself really. Janet Crick

Roundabout of Remembrance at Sutton near Ely

At Sutton near Ely - hundreds of home made poppies have also been placed on this roundabout. As the lockdown forces us to find different ways to mark this period of Remembrance.

Meanwhile a Norfolk village has seen research carried out on every person who died there during World War Two and has made a special poppy trail to remember them.