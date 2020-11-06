Town creates 10,000 poppy tribute for Remembrance Sunday
People are being asked to mark Remembrance Sunday this weekend by staying at home rather than gathering at memorials.
A range of special social distance friendly alternatives have been planned. Soldiers unable to gather and mark Remembrance Sunday due to Covid-19 have been going on memorial walks from their base instead.
The Royal British Legion is urging us to join a two minute silence though - on our doorsteps at 11 o clock on Sunday morning.
And In Whittlesey in Cambridgeshire they've made sure there are still plenty of poppies to mark the occasion - volunteers created more than ten thousand to display around the town
It’s poignant and I think it’s something that we all need to remember why we have Remembrance Sunday it’s not just because it’s a parade it’s not because of this it’s for all the people that gave their everything for us and we are still very much a community that know that.
With more than 10,000 poppies dotted around the town centre, it took over 100 volunteers around six months to make them, raising more than £2,000 for the Royal British Legion.One of those volunteers was Janet Crick:
I’ve been shielding and I was asked to knit a few puppies which I was quite willing to do because my dad served in World War II and so I began knitting a few I thought I would do and I ended up meeting 805 so I’m quite proud of myself really.
At Sutton near Ely - hundreds of home made poppies have also been placed on this roundabout. As the lockdown forces us to find different ways to mark this period of Remembrance.
Meanwhile a Norfolk village has seen research carried out on every person who died there during World War Two and has made a special poppy trail to remember them.
