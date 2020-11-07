Deadline approaching for huge online auction organised by Ed Sheeran's parents

It's an auction to captivate any sports fan... but time is running out to get involved.

Some of the world’s most famous sporting stars and international teams have donated prize lots to the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction.

Bidders will have the chance to claim prizes from the likes of David Beckham, Sir Andy Murray and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, as well as once in a lifetime experiences – including a chance to play in the nets at Lord’s with cricket legend Shane Warne.

Newmarket racing star Frankie Dettori with the boots he worn with Enable Credit: Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Exhibition

Frankie Dettori's racing boots worn with the recently retired history making Enable, trained in Newmarket, are also up for grabs.

You can bid for the chance to have exclusive use of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium Credit: Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Exhibition

There's also the chance to have exclusive use of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium and managed by Town greats George Burley and Terry Butcher.

Other auction lots include VIP Hospitality tickets to see Manchester United, England International Rugby and horseracing at Ascot, Newmarket and Royal Windsor.

However the deadline for bids is Sunday November 8 at 6.00pm

Ed Sheeran works on a separate painting. His artwork ‘Dab 2 2020’ is to be sold at a charity auction. Credit: Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction/ PA

The auction, organised with Ed Sheeran’s parents, is raising funds for two Suffolk based charities supporting young adults with incurable illnesses and disabilities at GeeWizz and Zest at St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich.

To see the full auction lots, which includes items donated by Ed Sheeran himself, head over to www.edsheeranmadeinsuffolklegacyauction.com.