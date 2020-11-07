King's Lynn Town reached the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history by pulling off a shock to win at League Two Port Vale.

The match at Vale Park appeared to be heading for extra-time, but teenage substitute Sonny Carey's strike eight minutes from time secured a historic result.

There were wild scenes at the final whistle as the Linnets players celebrated a win that will live long in the memory.

It means National League side Lynn, who were only formed in 2010, can start dreaming of facing teams like Portsmouth or Hull City in round two.

Meanwhile, Colchester United were on the wrong end of a big upset after they were dumped out of the cup by eighth-tier Marine.

The U's were trailing for much of the game after Anthony Miley put the visitors ahead, but Harry Pell's equaliser forced extra-time.

The two teams couldn't be separated in the additional 30 minutes so the tie went to penalties, and it was Marine who held their nerve to progress - winning 5-3 on spot-kicks to stun their EFL opponents.

Southend United also lost a penalty shootout as they were knocked out by non-league opposition as well.

Their tie at Boreham Wood ended in an entertaining 3-3 draw, but the Shrimpers lost 4-3 on penalties as their nightmare season continues to go from bad to worse.

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are out. Credit: PA

Ipswich Town also exited the competition at the first round stage after former Norwich City defender Sean Raggett got the winner in a 3-2 victory for Portsmouth at Portman Road, but Peterborough United booked their place in round two with a 2-1 win at fellow League One side Oxford United.

Elsewhere, Brackley Town won a penalty shootout to beat Bishop's Stortford and Canvey Island also progressed thanks to a 2-1 win at Banbury United.

Cambridge United are out though after they lost at home to League One Shrewsbury Town, but Stevenage narrowly avoided a shock by beating Essex-based Concord Rangers on penalties.

FA Cup first round results