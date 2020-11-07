Police seek owners of four recovered dogs after raid in Hertfordshire

Police have released images of four stolen dogs which were recovered last month and have yet to be reunited with their owners.

Bedfordshire Police carried out the operation in Hertfordshire as part of their investigation into a number of dogs being stolen from a kennels in Wilden in September.

Twelve dogs were recovered as a result of the warrant but the owners of four of them have yet to be traced.

We know the massive emotional impact that these dogs being stolen has had on their owners. “Our hearts go out to them and we want to reassure people that we have put a substantial amount of time, effort and care into finding the people responsible, and our investigation is very much ongoing. Dave Brecknock, the investigation officer investigating the kennel thefts

One of the recovered dogs Credit: Beds Police

Police say any owner will have to provide proof of ownership, such as a photo of themselves with their dog.

Three people arrested in connection with the dog thefts as a result of the warrant in Hertfordshire were re-bailed by police earlier this month.

Police want to trace the owners of the missing dogs Credit: Beds Police

Anyone with information about the dogs or who believes they are the rightful owner and has proof of this, can call us on 101, quoting reference number 40/49974/20.

The owners of the dogs need to contact police Credit: Beds Police

Bedfordshire Police is working with other forces across the eastern region, UK Pet Detectives, DogLost and Pets4Homes to tackle this type of criminality, and recently helped to reunite a dog with its owner after it was suspected to have been stolen from the Manchester area.

This was a result of working with DogLost charity, which assists in the search for missing dogs and has kindly donated two microchip scanners to the force’s rural team. These can now be used to identify stray or recovered dogs, or other animals, and items, like saddles, that have a microchip.

All dog lovers are asked to help to spread this safety message in order to prevent much loved pets being targeted by criminals.

One of the recovered dogs Credit: Beds Police

To discourage offenders please don’t buy dogs from social media sites or from anyone who cannot provide appropriate documentation.

Before purchasing your dog make sure you check the proof of ownership, health check and pedigree papers. Additionally, ask to see the puppy in its home environment with its mother.

To minimise the chance of becoming a victim yourself, please make sure that you are following safety advice:

Be vigilant and cautious of suspicious individuals or markings seen around addresses, any cold callers and strangers approaching you whilst out dog walking

Ensure your dog is microchipped and registered with up to date information and has a collar and dog tag (use your surname rather than the dog’s name and your telephone contact)

Take plenty of clear photographs of your pet and especially of any distinctive markings

Never leave a dog unattended in the garden, in the car or outside shops

Don’t give details of your pets, your location or your favourite walking spots on social media and make sure your security settings are set to friends only

When out, always know where your dog is. Be mindful of anyone who may be trying to distract your attention from your dog or attract your dog’s attention away from you

Avoid leaving dogs in outside kennels if at all possible. If not possible then make sure the kennels are alarmed – experience tells us padlocks alone will not stop thieves

Ensure all gates are locked at top and bottom with a shoot bolt and padlock and consider fitting a bell or gate alarm

Ensure the garden or yard boundary (fence, hedge, etc) is secure so that no one can gain entry or pull your dog out. Ensure the dog cannot escape through any gaps

Consider driveway alarms to alert you to intruders and combine this with the use of monitored CCTV that will alert you via your phone or tablet instantly

For more rural locations, think about , a multi-purpose security device that does not require WiFi or additional lighting.

If your dog has been stolen – report it to Bedfordshire Police by visiting its online reporting centre or by calling 101. You can also contact your local authority dog warden. (Bedford) (Central Bedfordshire) (Luton).

Notify your microchip database provider immediately and advise Doglost.co.uk either via their website or Facebook page who can offer help, support and advice.

Bedfordshire Police will support anyone wishing to set up a local DogWatch group – please email crimereduction@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk for more information.